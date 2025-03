Neurology/psychiatric

AM-6545 enhances cognitive function in mice

The endocannabinoid system is an endogenous neuromodulatory system that is highly expressed in the central nervous system (CNS) and peripheral tissues and is known to play an important role in modulating learning and memory processes, where the cannabinoid CB1 receptor is the most widely expressed G protein-coupled receptor in the CNS, although its presence is also high in peripheral tissues.