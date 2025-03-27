BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Gastrointestinal

ICB treatment induces colitis-related indicators in DSS drinking mouse model

March 27, 2025
Researchers from Chinese Academy of Sciences detailed the creation of a new dextran sulfate sodium (DSS)-based mouse model of immune checkpoint blockade (ICB) therapy-associated colitis.
