Infection

Arietis, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital report dual action antibiotics in patent

rietis Corp. and St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital Inc. have jointly patented compounds acting as caseinolytic protease P (ClpP) (bacterial) activators and RNA polymerase (bacterial) inhibitors and their conjugates with rifamycin analogues reported to be useful for the treatment of gram-positive bacterial infection.