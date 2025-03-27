BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
Cancer

Quanta Therapeutics discloses new KRAS mutant inhibitors

March 27, 2025
GTPase KRAS G12D mutant and/or G12V mutant inhibitors potentially useful for the treatment of cancer have been detailed in a Quanta Therapeutics Inc.
