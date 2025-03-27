BioWorld - Thursday, March 27, 2025
Cancer

Purdue Research Foundation patents NNMT inhibitors

March 27, 2025
Work at Purdue Research Foundation has led to the identification of prodrugs of nicotinamide N-methyltransferase (NNMT) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
