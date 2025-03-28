BioWorld - Friday, March 28, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Myst it again: Milestone gets a CRL for its heart spray

March 28, 2025
By Lee Landenberger
Milestone Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s heart rhythm-restoring calcium channel blocker for paroxysmal supraventricular tachycardia (PSVT) has yet another obstacle in its way. 
BioWorld Regulatory Cardiovascular Small molecule U.S. FDA