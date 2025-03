Novo Nordisk licenses Lexicon’s preclinical obesity drug in $1B deal

As companies continually search for next-generation obesity prospects, one of the leaders in the disease space, Novo Nordisk A/S, has obtained an exclusive license to a preclinical-stage, first-in-class, small-molecule inhibitor of Acyl-CoA synthetase 5 (ACSL5) developed by Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc.