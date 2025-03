Nephrology

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology patents AMP-activated protein kinase α1β1γ1 activators

Shenzhen Zhongge Biotechnology Co. Ltd. has synthesized AMP-activated protein kinase α1β1γ1 activators reported to be useful for the treatment of acute kidney injury, alopecia, chronic kidney disease, diabetes type 2, diabetic nephropathy, dyslipidemia and obesity.