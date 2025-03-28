BioWorld - Friday, March 28, 2025
BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
Cancer

Suzhou Zion Pharma Technology presents new KRAS inhibitors

March 28, 2025
Suzhou Zion Pharma Technology Co. Ltd. has identified GTPase KRAS G12D or G13D mutant and/or KRAS inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
