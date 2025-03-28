BioWorld - Friday, March 28, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Roche describes new SARM1 inhibitors for neurodegenerative disorders

March 28, 2025
Researchers from F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Hoffmann-La Roche Inc. have presented NAD(+) hydrolase SARM1 (SAMD2; MyD88-5) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of neurodegeneration.
