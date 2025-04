Sanofi adds to hemophilia arsenal with FDA nod for Qfitlia

Sanofi SA gained U.S. FDA approval for fitusiran as a first-in-class siRNA therapy for hemophilia. Branded Qfitlia, the antithrombin-lowering therapy is indicated for use as a prophylactic treatment to prevent or reduce bleeding episodes in people with hemophilia A or B, with or without inhibitors.