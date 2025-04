Infection

Combining antibody domain, NA-targeting drug makes for broad-spectrum antibody

The ability of influenza virus to rapidly undergo antigenic shift to evade immunity raises the need for effective influenza antivirals with a broad spectrum. In a recent Nature Microbiology article, Cidara Therapeutics Inc. provided preclinical data for their drug-Fc conjugate compound CD-388, which has the potential to be a robust therapeutic option for the universal prevention of both seasonal and pandemic influenza.