PNO1 drives ovarian cancer progression through AKT/Wnt/β-catenin axis

The aberrant expression of partner of NOB1 homolog (PNO1) is known to promote oncogenesis in the colorectum and the esophagus, but its involvement in ovarian cancer and the mechanisms behind it are not well known. Chinese researchers investigated the role of PNO1 in ovarian cancer development and progression in the preclinical setting.