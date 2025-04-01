BioWorld - Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Cancer

Prelude Therapeutics reports preclinical profile of first-in-human SMARCA2 degrader

April 1, 2025
Prelude Therapeutics Inc. described the discovery of PRT-3789, a first-in-human, highly potent and selective SMARCA2-targeted protein degrader, for the potential treatment of cancer.
