Cancer

Repare Therapeutics details discovery of PLK4 inhibitor RP-1664

April 1, 2025
The synthesis of RP-1664, a highly potent, selective and bioavailable PLK4 inhibitor for the potential treatment of cancer, was recently reported by Repare Therapeutics Inc.
