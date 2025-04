Infection

Cell-penetrating bispecific HBcAg/pre-S1 antibody suppresses HBV replication and secretion

Hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection is associated with liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis, which notably increases the risk of cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma (HCC) development. Although some of the current treatment strategies promote virological suppression, they are insufficient to halt HCC development.