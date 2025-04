Ocular

AAV-IKV vector delivers decorin to the outer mouse retina by intravitreal injection, inhibiting CNV

Age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is the leading cause of blindness among older adults. The exudative or ‘wet’ form of the disease is characterized by the growth of abnormal blood vessels from the choroid into the subretinal space, known as choroidal neovascularization (CNV), leading to macular edema.