BioWorld - Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Infection

Arrepath patents new LpxH inhibitors for gram-negative bacterial infections

April 1, 2025
Arrepath Inc. has disclosed UDP-2,3-diacylglucosamine hydrolase (LpxH; bacterial) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of gram-negative bacterial infections.
BioWorld Science Infection Patents