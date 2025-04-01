BioWorld - Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in reviewSee today's BioWorld Science
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Cancer

Kinnate Biopharma divulges new MEK inhibitors

April 1, 2025
Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has synthesized mitogen-activated protein kinase kinase (MAP2K; MEK; MAPKK) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
BioWorld Science Cancer Patents