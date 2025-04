Neurology/psychiatric

Convelo and Genentech describe new CYP51 inhibitors

Convelo Therapeutics Inc. and Genentech Inc. have identified lanosterol 14α-demethylase (CYP51A1; CYP51) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, encephalomyelitis, optic neuritis, schizophrenia, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and Huntington’s disease, among others.