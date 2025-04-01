BioWorld - Tuesday, April 1, 2025
Drug design, drug delivery & technologies

New DNA-PK inhibitors disclosed in West Pharmaceutical patent

April 1, 2025
West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. has divulged pyrazolopyridine-containing compounds reported to be useful as DNA-dependent protein kinase (DNA-PK) inhibitors.
