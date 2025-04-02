BioWorld - Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Ten days of normal survival of a pig liver in a human being

April 1, 2025
By Mar de Miguel
Transplanting an animal organ into a human is now a closer reality following the successful xenotransplantation of a genetically modified pig liver into a patient diagnosed with brain death in China. The operation was intended to evaluate organ function over a 10-day period. This is a complex experimental trial that did not involve removing the patient's liver and still requires further study. However, the positive preclinical results suggest this strategy could save the lives of those waiting for a human organ, at least in certain cases.
