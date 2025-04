Neurology/psychiatric

Cryptic pocket in CB1 receptor is better target for analgesia

Cannabinoid CB1 receptors have been a potential target for nonopioid-based pain treatment, but actually targeting the pathway has been hindered by issues with tolerance and unwanted CNS side effects. Peripherally selective CB1 agonists developed to overcome these problems have not fully resolved these issues, meaning the peripheral selectivity has to be substantially enhanced.