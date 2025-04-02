Neurology/psychiatric

FORCE platform boosts muscle function in dystrophic mice

Dyne Therapeutics Inc. presented their most recent work to advance novel therapeutics for facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy (FHSD). FSHD is an autosomal dominant genetic disorder characterized by muscle weakness and atrophy. Dyne Therapeutics previously developed the FORCE platform, which uses an antigen-binding fragment (Fab) specifically targeting telomeric repeat binding factor-1 (TfR1) for targeted therapeutic delivery.