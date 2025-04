Gastrointestinal

PANX1 inhibitor for colitis management presented at ACS Spring 2025

Pannexin 1 (PANX1) forms channels that may release signaling metabolites that are involved in a variety of pathophysiological processes, such as asthma, diabetes, hypertension or inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), among others. Inhibition of PANX1 when dysregulated has been proposed as a therapeutic approach in the treatment of IBD.