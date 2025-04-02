BioWorld - Wednesday, April 2, 2025
BioWorld Science
Infection

Syndax Pharmaceuticals patents new prodrugs for viral infections

April 2, 2025
Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc. has disclosed extended purine tricyclic and bicyclic nucleosides as prodrugs reported to be useful for the treatment of viral infections.
