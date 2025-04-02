BioWorld - Wednesday, April 2, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

New EBP inhibitors disclosed in Genzyme patent

April 2, 2025
Genzyme Corp. (Sanofi Genzyme) has divulged emopamil-binding protein (EBP) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, transverse myelitis, neuromyelitis optica, optic neuritis and Guillain-Barré syndrome.
