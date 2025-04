Cancer

Cimplrx and Samjin Pharmaceutical describe new ENPP1 inhibitors

Researchers at Cimplrx Co. Ltd. and Samjin Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. have identified ectonucleotide pyrophosphatase/phosphodiesterase family member 1 (ENPP1) inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer, hypophosphatemia, osteoarthritis, cystic fibrosis, type 2 diabetes, Alzheimer’s disease, and viral and bacterial infections.