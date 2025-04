Neurology/psychiatric

STM-003’s multifunctional efficacy delays AD progression, restores cognitive function in AD mice

At this week’s International Conference on Alzheimer’s and Parkinson’s Diseases and Related Neurological Disorders, researchers from Suntec Medical Inc. and collaborators presented a poster introducing a novel biologic (STM-003) targeting several pathological mechanisms involved in Alzheimer’s disease (AD), aiming to delay disease progression and improve cognitive function.