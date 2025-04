Substance use & poisoning

Amygdala Neurosciences selects ANS-858 as lead clinical candidate for substance use disorders

Amygdala Neurosciences Inc. has selected ANS-858 as its lead clinical candidate for substance use disorders, that includes alcohol and cocaine use disorders. The selective, reversible, orally bioavailable, small-molecule inhibitor of aldehyde dehydrogenase 2 (ALDH2) is designed to reduce the rewarding effects associated with alcohol and other substances.