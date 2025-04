Neurology/psychiatric

New preclinical data on NKCC1 inhibitor IAMA-6 in neurological disorder models

Growing evidence exists on regulation of the chloride importer solute carrier family 12 member 2 (SLC12A2), also known as NKCC1, as a therapeutic approach to treat neurological disorders. Altered expression of NKCC1 leads to impaired intracellular chloride levels in neurons and imbalance in the excitatory-inhibitory axis in the brain.