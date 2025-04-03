Immuno-oncology

Sherpabodies: A versatile antigen recognition platform to enhance CAR T-cell therapy in solid tumors

Although CAR T-cell therapies have reached significant clinical success in hematological malignancies, their utility in solid tumors remains limited. One of the main challenges is the scarcity of truly cancer-specific antigens for precise targeting of solid tumors. The use of engineered small, specific antigen-binding domains, such as nanobodies, could be a potential strategy to improve the specificity and efficacy of CAR T cells against solid tumors.