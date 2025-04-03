BioWorld - Thursday, April 3, 2025
Cancer

City of Hope patents new PCNA inhibitors

April 3, 2025
City of Hope has disclosed proliferating cell nuclear antigen (PCNA) inhibitors acting as apoptosis inducers reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
