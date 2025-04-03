BioWorld - Thursday, April 3, 2025
BioWorld Science
Cancer

Hyku Biosciences divulges new GTPase KRAS inhibitors

April 3, 2025
Hyku Biosciences Inc. has synthesized GTPase KRAS inhibitors reported to be useful for the treatment of cancer.
