Thursday, April 3, 2025
Neurology/psychiatric

Haisco Pharmaceutical describes new κ-opioid receptor antagonists

April 3, 2025
Haisco Pharmaceutical Group Co. Ltd. has identified κ-opioid receptor antagonists reported to be useful for the treatment of anxiety and depression.
