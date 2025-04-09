BioWorld - Wednesday, April 9, 2025
NIH says AI screening for opioid use disorder blunts readmissions

April 8, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The U.S. NIH published the results of a study of the use of AI in referring patients for intervention for risk of opioid use disorder, which found the algorithm helped stave off hospital admissions.
