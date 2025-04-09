BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Wednesday, April 9, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
Home
» NIH says AI screening for opioid use disorder blunts readmissions
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
NIH says AI screening for opioid use disorder blunts readmissions
April 8, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The U.S. NIH published the results of a study of the use of AI in referring patients for intervention for risk of opioid use disorder, which found the algorithm helped stave off hospital admissions.
BioWorld MedTech
Artificial intelligence
U.S.
NIH