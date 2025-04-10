BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
MDCG downgrades risk classification for COVID-19 tests
April 9, 2025
By
Mark McCarty
The EU’s Medical Devices Coordination Group (MDCG) issued another revision of its guidance for risk classification for in vitro diagnostics — the fourth such rewrite of a guidance that came out in 2020.
BioWorld MedTech
Regulatory
Infection
Respiratory
Diagnostics
Europe