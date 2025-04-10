BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
Medicud secures €1.3M for Dryum, its negative pressure wound healing device

April 9, 2025
By Shani Alexander
Medicud Srl received over €1.3 million (US$1.4 million) in seed funding to support clinical trials and secure regulatory approval of Dryum, its incisional negative pressure wound therapy system.
