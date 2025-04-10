BioWorld - Thursday, April 10, 2025
FDA gives nod to Orthocell’s 510(k) for nerve repair product

April 9, 2025
By Tamra Sami
The U.S. FDA has cleared regenerative medicine company Orthocell Ltd.’s 510(k) for its nerve repair product, Remplir, paving the way to begin commercial operations in the $1.6 billion U.S. nerve repair market.
