FDA clears path for Boston Sci’s Bolt IVL to challenge J&J’s Shockwave

Boston Scientific Corp.’s up to $664 million acquisition of Bolt Medical Inc. closed just days after Bolt secured U.S. FDA 520(k) clearance for its intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) system, positioning Boston Sci to challenge Johnson & Johnson’s Shockwave IVL system, which has been the only player in the market.