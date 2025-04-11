BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
See today's BioWorld MedTech
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.
Patents

Patent filed for multiweek, multitarget CGM-like wearable sensor

April 10, 2025
By Simon Kerton
Researchers from the University of Cincinnati filed for protection of an electrochemical aptamer-based biosensor technology with improved sensitivity and longevity, which has the potential for monitoring several biomarkers over sustained periods.
BioWorld MedTech Newco news Cardiovascular Endocrine/metabolic Neurology/psychiatric Diagnostics Wearable U.S. Patents