AI-enhanced mammogram readings are better, but ignored

AI could significantly improve the value of patient recalls following mammography, but so far radiologists seem reluctant to rely on computer-aided readings. Radiologists tend to trust their own judgment – and that of their colleagues – in mammogram readings far more than AI-based diagnostics, even when the AI is much more accurate, a prospective trial analysis published in Radiology by Karolinska Institutet researchers found.