Dems petition White House to ensure drug supply chains stay intact

April 10, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The Trump administration applied a 90-day hold on nation-specific tariffs, but a group of 26 House Democrats urged the administration to think carefully before acting on a threat to impose tariffs on pharmaceuticals.
