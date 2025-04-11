BioWorld - Friday, April 11, 2025
States active on privacy as Congress convenes work group

April 11, 2025
By Mark McCarty
The thicket of state-based privacy regulation in the U.S. grows thicker by the day, but Congress seems poised to step in with a bipartisan group that may propose legislation that preempts privacy law.
