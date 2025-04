FDA clears Dexcom G7 15 Day

The battle to claim the continuous glucose monitor with the longest wear time continues with Dexcom Inc.’s G7 15 Day continuous glucose monitor gaining U.S. FDA clearance on April 10 for adults with diabetes. The company said it now takes the lead with the 15-day duration, but Abbott Laboratories also offers 15 days of useful life for its Freestyle Libre 3 plus.