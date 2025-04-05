BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Saturday, April 5, 2025
See today's BioWorld
Home
» BioWorld and Nasdaq stock indices
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
BioWorld and Nasdaq stock indices
April 4, 2025
These graphs compare the performance of the biotech stocks for all of 2024 using the BioWorld Stock Indicator and the Nasdaq Biotech Index.
BioWorld
Analysis and data insight
Briefs