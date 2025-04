Women's health

First atlas of the endometrium with polycystic ovary syndrome

Although the causes of polycystic ovary syndrome (PCOS) are unclear, researchers know this condition leads to endometrial dysfunction in women who have hormonal imbalances, and insulin resistance. Now, a study led by scientists at the Karolinska Institutet in Sweden has revealed the cellular and genetic differences that distinguish this disorder in the first atlas of the human endometrium during the proliferative phase of the menstrual cycle.