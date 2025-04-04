Neurology/psychiatric

DYRK1A inhibitors for treating Alzheimer’s disease presented at ACS Spring

Dual-specificity tyrosine phosphorylation-regulated kinase 1A (DYRK1A) is an attractive therapeutic target due to its involvement in cancer and neurodegenerative diseases. Recent evidence has tied DYRK1A upregulation with Alzheimer’s disease (AD), where DYRK1A may phosphorylate tau protein and β-amyloid precursor protein in neuroblastoma cells and aids in the formation of tau neurofibrillary tangles and β-amyloid oligomers, respectively, leading to AD pathology.