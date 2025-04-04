BioWorld. Link to homepage.
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
BioWorld Asia
BioWorld Science
Data Snapshots
BioWorld
BioWorld MedTech
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Special reports
Infographics: Dynamic digital data analysis
Trump administration impacts
Biopharma M&A scorecard
BioWorld 2024 review
BioWorld MedTech 2024 review
BioWorld Science 2024 review
Women's health
China's GLP-1 landscape
PFA re-energizes afib market
China CAR T
Alzheimer's disease
Israel
Rise of obesity
Radiopharmaceuticals
Biosimilars
Aging
IVDs on the rise
Coronavirus
Artificial intelligence
BioWorld. Link to homepage.
Sign In
Sign Out
My Account
Subscribe
BioWorld - Friday, April 4, 2025
Breaking News: BioWorld by Clarivate releases comprehensive 2024 year in review
See today's BioWorld Science
Home
» Resvita Bio’s RVB-003 designated orphan drug for Netherton syndrome
To read the full story,
subscribe
or
sign in
.
Dermatologic
Resvita Bio’s RVB-003 designated orphan drug for Netherton syndrome
April 4, 2025
Resvita Bio Inc.’s RVB-003 has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA for the skin disorder Netherton syndrome. RVB-003 was previously granted rare pediatric disease designation.
BioWorld Science
Regulatory
Dermatologic
FDA
Orphan drug