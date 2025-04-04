BioWorld - Friday, April 4, 2025
Dermatologic

Resvita Bio’s RVB-003 designated orphan drug for Netherton syndrome

April 4, 2025
Resvita Bio Inc.’s RVB-003 has been awarded orphan drug designation by the FDA for the skin disorder Netherton syndrome. RVB-003 was previously granted rare pediatric disease designation.
