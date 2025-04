Biomarkers

INSM1 is highly sensitive marker in primary and metastatic Merkel cell carcinoma

The detection of metastases in Merkel cell carcinoma (MCC) requires additional testing, such as pancytokeratin (panCK) or CK20, with no guarantee of success. Recent findings have identified transcription factor SOX11 and insulinoma-associated protein 1 (INSM1) as sensitive nuclear neuroendocrine markers, but their usefulness in MCC has not been proven.